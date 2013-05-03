Instagram reveals new logo

The new Instagram logo is more fluid and instantly familiar

The latest trend for logo designs is to design a simpler, flatter and more professional piece of branding. Case in point is the new Instagram logo, revealed today.

Previous logo, based on the Billabong typeface, now looks clumsy by comparison

It is an evolutionary update, retaining the instantly-recognizable Instagram script's look, but the new design looks smoother and more business-like - but has it lost a touch of its quirkiness in the process?

Designer Mackey Saturday has given an insight into the process, as you can see in the images below. Saturday says on his Dribbble page: "I had the opportunity to work with the fantastic team at Instagram to create their new logo. It was always essential that the design maintained everything that we've all grown to know and love about Instagram while creating a logotype that was more refined, durable, and that positioned the brand for expansion.

"Looking to the past to inspire the future, the script connects with the nostalgia that Instagram was built from, maintains the important character of the original typeface, and places the brand in a unique and prominent position both in the current and future landscape."

(Source: The Next Web)

Liked this? Read these!

Download the best free fonts

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

The best free web fonts for designers

What do you think of the new logo? Let us know in the comments below!