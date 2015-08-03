Interactive website explains famous logos' hidden meanings

Click on the image to be taken to the logo facts website

While scanning the web recently we found this – an interactive infographic website created by DesignHill, explaining some interesting facts about 70 of the world's biggest logo designs and their hidden meanings.

Head over to DesignHill's logo facts microsite to discover something new about some of the biggest brand identites around – and perhaps pick up some inspiration while you're there.

