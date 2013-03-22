3D logo for Lego blockbuster

The new logo has an epic feel to it

Fans of Lego - and its recent spates of cult games like Lego Star Wars and Lego Batman - are eagerly anticipating the forthcoming 3D Lego Movie, due for release by Warner Bros in 2014.

The little coloured blocks will be getting the full Hollywood treatment, with directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (of 21 Jump Street and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs fame) on board, and stars like Will Ferrell, Liam Neeson and Morgan Freeman signed up for voice duties. And now Lego has unveiled its title logo design, shown above.

The two-colour design is a simple one, but we think it's effective in conveying both the blockbuster scale of the movie and the 3D angle. But what do you think? We'd love to hear your view in the comments below...

Your animation could appear in the movie if you enter this competition

To accompany the logo release, Warner Bros are asking Lego fans to create a 15-30 second video that, if selected, could be featured in the new film. Entries must be framed for a 2.40:1 aspect ratio, only Lego elements and figures may be used, and content must be suitable for children. Full details are available here.

Liked this? Read these!

Blender tutorials: ways to create cool 3D effects

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Tell us your thoughts in the comments!