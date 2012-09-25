Logo R.I.P.: A commemoration of dead logotypes

Don't forget to check out:

Logo R.I.P. is the brand new book from The Stone Twins - a creative agency currently based in Amsterdam. The beautifully presented collection of logos is an interesting and slightly discomforting look at how far things have really come.

Watch this! Logo R.I.P.:

Withdrawn from the ocular landscape, many of the logos on show are considered icons of their time or international design classics. However, some cost millions of dollars only to be replaced a year or two later.

Where are they now?

These logos have since disappeared, often suffering an ignoble death compared to their infectious arrival. Now deemed defunct, The Stone Twins have consigned them to the logo graveyard where you can now enjoy them in 'Logo R.I.P.'

The book contains 50 colour plates and 50 obituraries. It was written, designed and photographed by The Stone Twins, with a foreward by Gert Dumbar.

To purchase your copy of Logo R.I.P. head to the official Logo R.I.P. website or alternatively their Facebook page.

Have you got a copy of Logo R.I.P.? Do you remember any long-lost logos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!