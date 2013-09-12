Famous typefaces get their own logos

Rodriguez creates a logo for each typeface - using a completely different font

Typography lovers are either going to love or hate this. Here, Spanish designer Jabier Rodriguez set himself a task to complete a logo design for each typeface that inspired him - using a completely different typeface.

Entitled 'Typography vs. Logotypes', the project took Rodriguez a few days to complete. Tackling fonts such as Baskerville, Helvetica and Times New Roman, he chose an entirely different font to make up the typeface logo.

It's clearly a counterintuitive approach but the results are intriguing. What do you think - let us know in the comments below!

[via Design Taxi]

