Famous typefaces get their own logos

Typography lovers are either going to love or hate this. Here, Spanish designer Jabier Rodriguez set himself a task to complete a logo design for each typeface that inspired him - using a completely different typeface.
Entitled 'Typography vs. Logotypes', the project took Rodriguez a few days to complete. Tackling fonts such as Baskerville, Helvetica and Times New Roman, he chose an entirely different font to make up the typeface logo.
It's clearly a counterintuitive approach but the results are intriguing. What do you think - let us know in the comments below!
[via Design Taxi]
