Famous logos stripped back to bare bones

When it comes to logo design, simplicity is often the key to success. Whilst many iconic logos have used minimalist qualities, we've never seen them in a series such as this. Using only lines, this collection sees famous logos in an ultra minimal manner.
Created by StockLogos, the likes of Coca-Cola, McDonalds, FedEx, Lego and YouTube have all had a minimalist makeover. Whilst some are barely recognisable, we have to say that others look better than ever - proving minimalism can really work.
But what do you make of all this minimalism? Does using only lines improve their design or simply make a mockery of everything that has made them iconic throughout the years?
