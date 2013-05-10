New Planet of the Apes logo unveiled

The new logo is darker and grittier than its predecessor

We were big fans of the 2011 prequel 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' at Creative Bloq, so we're anctipating the 2014 sequel-to-the-prequel 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' with relish. And now our appetites have been whetted further by the release of this new logo design (above).

It's not hugely dissimilar from the logo for its predecessor (below), the main difference being the addition of a gritty distressed texture, which no doubt symbolises the fracturing relationship between primates and humankind... or something.

The 2011 Planet of the Apes movie was a return to form for the franchise

Either way it's great work by Fox - although its release is likely to be overshadowed by the arrival of a controversial new '21st Century Fox' logo; details of that here.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the forthcoming sci-fi movie will feature Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke (of Zero Dark Thirty fame) and Gary Oldman. Director of photography will be Michael Seresin, production designer James Chinland, and VFX Supervisors Joe Letteri and Dan Lemmon, while Oscar-winning visual effects house WETA Digital will once more take on performance capture duties.

