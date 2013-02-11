Reimagined Harley Davidson logo

We love this typography-inspired logo design

Typography and logo design are some of our favourite things here at Creative Bloq; so when the two collide, we couldn't be happier! Here, freelance illustrator and graphic designer Marcelo Schultz has crafted this brilliant personal project to put his own twist on the iconic Harley Davidson logo.

Marcelo's initial sketches

Based in Curitiba in the south of Brazil, Marcelo works as the art director at DDQ Design. He has recently worked with the likes of Nike, Supra footwear and Threadless, we wouldn't be surprised if Harley Davidson snapped up this logo in a heartbeat.

Watch this! The making of:

The logo was completely crafted in Adobe Photoshop CS6 after Marcelo had sketched out his initial ideas. The stunning typography is certainly a treat for the design eye. We can't wait for Marcelo to undertake some more personal projects!

What do you make of Marcelo's reimagined logo? Let us know in the comments box below!