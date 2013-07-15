YouSendIt changes its name and logo

YouSendIt is one of the most widely used file sending services but with more and more competition rolling out every month, the company needs to be at the top of its game. That's why they've decided to do a complete branding overhaul - giving themselves a brand new name and logo design.

Hightail will be offering exactly the same services, with the change aiming to excel over "a landscape of Boxes, Syncs and Shares alongside an audaciously elegant look that contrasts with the endless dreary blues of the cloud space", according to a blog post written by CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

With Carlinghouse teasing that there's more to come, we look forward to see what Hightail have to offer in the next few months.

See the full makeover for yourself over on the Hightail website.

[via Design Taxi]

What do you think of the new look? Does the name work? What about the logo? Let us know in the comments box below!