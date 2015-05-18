Topics

Top films and TV shows get a hipster logo

Classic films and hit TV shows, including Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad and Back to the Future, have been given a hipster makeover.

What do you make of these hipster transformations?

If you thought the days of hipster logos were over, you were wrong; it seems the graphic design trend is continuing to take over your favourite brands, movies and TV shows, as this latest project proves. Ciné-Hipsters is a new tumblr which transforms the logos of your favourite shows and films into hipster-friendly executions.

Using a clean and simple colour palette, each logo is treated to the usual 'hand-made' aesthetic, complete with crossed arrows, line-drawings and specific type choices. Key aspects from each show or film have also been drawn out to complete each logo design.

Including Back to the Future, Game of Thrones, Indiana Jones and Pulp Fiction, almost every cult show and movie is being targetted by the hipster-loving designers. With new designs added every few days, it's a treat to witness which TV show or movie will be next to receive the make-over.

