Typographic illustrations for Ford's new ad campaign

Martin Schmetzer shows off his dilligent typography skills

Stockholm based artist Martin Schmetzer was approached by Team Detroit to design a few typographic illustrations for car giant Ford's latest venture - Ford Social. As an artist specialising in hand-drawn typography with a high level of detail and diligence, Schmetzer has created two really rather wonderful logos.

Focusing on Ford's motto - 'there are times when less is more.

And there are times when more is more' - Schmetzer focused on creating a series of illustrations using the phrase 'and is better'.

The grand scheme of the design makes Schmetzer one talented typographer. The swooping shapes, careful outlines and intelligent use of colour enables these typographic illustrations to give Ford a fresh, updated, yet classic look.

See more about the project via the And is Better tumblr.

What do you make of these designs? Let us know in the comments box below!