Free ebook on mobile design trends

Mobile UI Design Trends 2015 & 2016 outlines in one quick-reference e-book what designers need to know about the techniques behind the most popular mobile trends.

Written by the team at the prototyping app UXPin, as part of their free design library, this 124-page guide explains step-by-step the best practices for applying these trends in your work.

The book deconstructs modern mobile interfaces with 79 examples — including screenshots — from Slack, Nike, Google, Apple, Buzzfeed, Spotfiy, Waze, Tinder, and more. It even promotes a hands-on approach, with links to more than 61 online resources, used by the writers themselves.

Inside, you'll find topics including:

The past, present, and future of creative gesture controls, including Apple's 3D Touch

How to adopt the layered interface approach of Material Design, from concepts like the "tactile surface" to practical decisions regarding color and typography

The dos and don'ts of mobile typography, covering alignment, contrast, spacing, and building a hierarchy

The evolution of flat design, and how to apply its techniques for mobile interfaces

The four elements of micro-interactions and how to apply them for better interaction design

The most useful methods for using card interfaces, with consideration to content, behavior patterns, and organization.

