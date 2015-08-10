New curated art platform backs mobile trend

A new curated art platform has launched exclusively to the iPhone. Evenly Distributed features work by established and emerging artists responding directly to a smartphone environment.

The aim, says developer Joshua Robson, is to bring a "much-needed creative voice to code", and provoke conversation around the increasingly central role of apps and smartphones.

Evenly Distributed features iPhone-created artwork

Each issue of Evenly Distributed, which is built bespoke from scratch, will be released as a stand-alone app, themed on a provocative concern and featuring work from a variety of media.

Issue One (available now) focuses on the idea of 'Interface', questioning the continual blurring of daily life into the complex systems of digital architecture.

It's all part of the continued trend towards mobile creativity. June's pivotal Creative Cloud 2015 release saw significant mobile to desktop workflow enhancements from Adobe, as well as a raft of mobile app updates and the release of its first ever mobile apps for Android.

You can download Evenly Distributed from iTunes, and find out more about Adobe's increased focus on mobile creativity here.

