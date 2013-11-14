Set your career in motion with the new Computer Arts

It can capture an audience's imagination like no other medium and navigate the trickiest of concepts with ease and flair. We take a closer look at the ever-evolving language of motion design in issue 221 of Computer Arts - on sale now.

Issue 221 also focuses on in-house design - the creative route that's gained an unwarranted reputation as being creatively restrictive. We chat to the in-house creatives flourishing in their companies, and take a look at how to stay inspired and on top as a one-brand band.

In our interviews section, we meet the supremely talented Na Kim in her native Seoul, a megacity ready to explode into the global creative scene, and try and get our heads around L2M3 Kommunikationsdesign's innovative and headache-inducing wayfinding systems.

This issue's Projects section follows SomeOne as takes on the tough tablet market for Tesco, and Jessica Walsh as she teams up with a leading body painter in a series of inspiring new ad campaigns.

Also inside the December issue:

Gavin Strange shares the heartwarming highs and upsetting lows of Bristol's highly successful Gromit Unleashed charity project

We go behind the scenes at Taxi Design in our video diaries

Reports from The Modern Magazine, Semi-Permanent Stockholm, AIGA design conference

We ask top designers: what role does fear play in your creative process?

You'll also find the latest design, illustration and motion graphics projects from the globe's freshest new creative talent, plus all the usual news, in-depth analysis and thought-provoking opinion. Don't miss it.

