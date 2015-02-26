Breathtaking site takes you on voyage across Middle Earth

A Journey Through Middle Earth, is an interactive adventure (requiring the latest version of Google Chrome) inspired by the Hobbit films.

The project aims to capture the richness and dynamism of the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films. The project represents the last chapter of a two-year collaboration between Google, Warner Brothers and North Kingdom.

The Journey begins

Every journey begins with a single step and also a map

The engaging journey begins on a beautiful, interactive map of Middle Earth that has been built from the ground up, from which fans can explore 21 new locations from the Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit film trilogies.

This year's map is rich with 3D animations, highlighting the paths of eight key characters in the films, including Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and Aragorn.

The site uses web technologies to capture the movies' lavish and expansive scale

Additionally, North Kingdom created experience ‘Hero's Journeys', an area of the platform that will allow people to relive all of their epic Middle-earth adventures, from Frodo's journey to Mount Doom in The Lord of the Rings to Bilbo's final battle in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

Adding detail

One does not simply walk into Mordor. Its black gates are guarded by more than just Orcs...

To further challenge what is possible, the team at North Kingdom developed an innovative, new, peer-to-peer social battle experience where anyone can challenge their friends to a test of their might and skill.

The site's gaming element lets players play as their favourite characters.

The peer-to-peer gameplay experience was built primarily using the latest web technologies, including WebRTC and WebGL. It is touch-optimised for laptops, phones and tablets, bringing users a stunning, interactive experience, across all devices.

Words: Martin Johnson

Martin Johnson, Chief Growth Officer and Partner at North Kingdom. Follow them on Twitter at @NorthKingdome.

