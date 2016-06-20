Leap into the future of web apps in the new issue of net

Explore progressive web apps in net #282

The future of web apps is here! This issue, the net team asked Mozilla's Chris Mills to shed some light on what progressive web apps are, why they're bringing the benefits of native apps to the web, and more importantly, how you can get started using them right now.

Readers will also get a great freebie: a three-month trial with InVision, worth $75! That means you can create as many prototypes as you like, and really explore the depths of this great design tool.

Dive into the Projects section for this Sketch tutorial

Practical projects

In this issue's Projects section you'll find a handy selection of practical tutorials:

Explore how to deliver a great responsive site when resources like Grunt and Sass are out of bounds

Find out how to populate your Sketch designs with real content, with the help of Craft from InVision

Uncover 10 top tips to turn you into an Atom power user

Not everyone has access to Sass, Grunt and the like – here's how to ensure your sites don't suffer

Elsewhere in the mag, there's a guide to unlocking the incredible power of flexbox, an interview with boundary-pushing digital agency Jam3, and an opinion piece from Sara Wachter-Boettcher explaining why delight is a poor design goal.

Your guide to getting started with flexbox

Streamline your Atom workflow

Psychology can bring unqiue insights to the design process

