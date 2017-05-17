10 reasons to be excited about TYPO Berlin 2017

The international TYPO Berlin conference is only just around the corner. Famed for being a one-of-a-kind event filled with workshops and inspirational talks, TYPO Berlin 2017 looks set to be no exception.

Taking place at the stunning House of World Cultures, this year's three day TYPO event is all about the theme of wanderlust. With talks that aim to push creatives out of their comfort zone and shake up how they tackle methodological agility, there promises to be lots of insightful takeaways.

Featuring presentations from more than 60 speakers split across five stages, there's plenty to take in (not to mention an after-day party around a swimming pool). Here are the 10 speakers we're most looking forward to seeing.

The Pearlfisher founding partner has never been one to accept things as they are. In his talk on the opening day, hosted in the main hall at 3pm, Ford will discusses how a fusion of high and low tech can lead to creative thinking that can transform lives.

What's the best thing about design? This is the theme of type designer Peter Bil'ak's talk in the main hall at 7pm on Thursday 25 May. Rather than focusing on a narrow specialisation that boosts the possibility of professional recognition, Bil'ak will argue that design works best when it casts its net wide.

If you've ever wanted to get a glimpse into the mind of an artist, this talk by Oliver Jeffers gives you the chance to do exactly that. In what promises to be an insightful presentation on 25 May in the main hall at 8pm, the award-winning artist and picture book-maker shares his professional journey, and reveals how different facets of his work often influence each other.

London-based design consultancy johnson banks is famous for working with brands and organisations that want to make a difference, so who better to talk about why the best brands are defined first, and designed second, than the company's creative director, Michael Johnson? His talk kicks off the presentations on Friday 26 May, and you can catch him at the Show venue.

The reinvention of normal is the subject of artist and designer Dominic Wilcox's talk on Friday at 12pm in the hall. Here he'll talk about his constant search for ideas and the methods he uses to express his imagination. You'll also discover what happens when you take children's fantastical ideas seriously.

Heading up the Brand Talk on Friday at 1pm in the Show venue is Pentagram partner Justus Oehler. Discussing design heritage with Mastercard's Marketing vice president for Central Europe Dagmar Nedbal, this presentation looks at how brands can move forward by looking to the past.

Typography fans won't want to miss this chance to hear from graphic designer and artist Luke Stockdale. Having fulfilled a childhood dream of creating his own signage firm with his studio Sideshow, this is a rare chance to learn from a master of sign-making. Catch him in the hall at 4pm on Friday 26 May.

Art historian, type designer, author and all round design legend Erik Spiekermann shares his journey from typesetter to graphic designer, and back again, in what's sure to be an inspirational talk. Spiekermann's presentation rounds off the Friday fun, so be sure to see him in the hall at 7pm.

Time to get hands-on with this workshop run by UX designer, illustrator and visual thinker Eva-Lotta Lamm. Here you'll explore the art of sketching objects, people, actions and abstract concepts. This is a great opportunity to create something in-between attending talks, plus it's a brilliant chance to grow your visual vocabulary. Be sure to attend on Saturday 27 May at 11am in the Nest.

Thanks to powerful tools on our computers and phones, designers are able to take their work closer to perfection than ever before. But is perfection the be all and end all? In his presentation on Saturday 27 May, designer, artist and curator Erik Kessels talks about how perfection isn't really a good starting point for new ideas and why he deliberately heads towards mistakes. See him in the hall at 6pm.

