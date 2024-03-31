The 2024 iPad Pro could get the design change we all wanted

By Joseph Foley
published

No more awkward video calls.

If the rumours are to be believed, 2024 iPad Pros should be announced by Apple soon. And the suggestion is that the top-of-the-range tablet among iPad generations could get a design change that many of us have long wanted.

Normally, the way things go with Apple products is that cheaper models inherit features from the previous generation of Pro devices. Thus, the standard iPad gets features from iPad Pro a year or so later, and the standard iPhone inherits novel features from the iPhone Pro. But it seems Apple may reverse that trend by
adopting a design cue from the 2022 iPad 10 for the new Pros: namely, a landscape-oriented camera on the front.

