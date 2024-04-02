Ingenious 'Macintosh Studio' iPad dock almost makes me want to buy a 3D printer

By Joseph Foley
published

This is giving vintage vibes.

A 3D-printed iPad Mac Studio dock
(Image credit: Scott Yu-Jan)

I haven't been tempted to buy one of the best 3D printers so far, but every so often someone comes up with a project so ingenious that I start to see the appeal. And this is one of those projects. 

A designer has used 3D printing to combine the outstanding computing power of the Mac Studio with an iPad mini. The result is the 'Macintosh Studio', an an iPad mini dock in the shape of Apple's original Macintosh, with room in the base for a Mac Studio plus a rear drawer for external SSDs.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Related articles