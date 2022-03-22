Adidas has subtly tweaked its logo

Adidas was founded all the way back in 1949, and ever since has become a staple of sportswear. The brand has become instantly recognisable worldwide with its famous minimalistic logo, but just yesterday the iconic company tweaked its logo design.

The new Adidas logo was spotted by a user over on Twitter as the new logo for the Adidas app. It's rumoured that the brand gave its logo a little refresh ahead of the football World Cup in Qatar in 2022. If you're designing your own logo are looking for some more inspiration, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best logos of all time.

Adidas renovará su logo el 1 de abril de 2020 gracias al apple pic.twitter.com/UEsaU0KG00March 12, 2022 See more

The new logo has scrapped Adidas' famous wordmark and has also apparently edged its three stripes a little closer together (but perhaps you might need a ruler to spot that tiny change). According to FourFourTwo, the previous logo is likely to be phased out, and it'll make its last appearance on the shirts used for the 2022/23 football season.

The logo change was subtle but impactful (Image credit: Adidas/Future)

There hasn't been a huge change in the design, and the logo still remains iconically Adidas. However, the subtle difference will probably look more significant when we start to see it on Adidas products. The small rebrand is the complete opposite of the new logos for Street Fighter 6 and Bandai Namco which are totally different to the original design.

We will have to wait and see if Adidas will start phasing its (slightly) new logo into its products and content. But in the meantime, why not have a go at creating a logo yourself? Check out our guide on how to download Illustrator, then make sure you have a look at our 15 golden rules of logo design to help get you started.

