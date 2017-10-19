Adobe and Coca-Cola launch design collaboration

The news keeps on coming from Adobe MAX 2017. We've already heard from the premiere creativity and design conference that HP has edged further into the creative space with the launch of a Surface rival, and now Adobe has announced a collaboration with Coca-Cola.

Called Cola x Adobe x You, the campaign sees Coca-Cola provide the world's largest creative community with full access to its unique brand assets, including the Coca-Cola Spencerian script and the Coca-Cola dynamic ribbon, to create your own designs with.

As part of the partnership, 15 creative professionals from Spain to Germany, South Africa to Japan, have developed an inspiring selection of art based on the Coca-Cola assets.

But now that the assets have been opened up, everyone is invited to create their own art inspired by Coca-Cola, using Adobe Creative Cloud.

What's more, for every submission received by 17 December 2017, Coca-Cola will donate to the Special Olympics.

Birgit Palma's illustration is subtle but effective

“With this collaboration, we’re pleased to bring Adobe’s global creative community together for the opportunity to participate in a brief with an influential brand such as Coca-Cola,” says Jamie Myrold, vice president of design at Adobe.

“Every submission contributes toward our shared vision of designing for good, which is at the forefront of what we do every day.”

The collaboration has been driven by the pair's shared values of design, quality and brand integrity. In an increasingly multi-sensory world, Adobe and Coca-Cola want to challenge the design and creative communities to reimagine what it means to push themselves to the limits.

Tia Huang used Coca-Cola assets to create this adorable feline illustration

“Design has been at the heart of Coca-Cola for 130 years," says James Sommerville, vice president of global design at The Coca-Cola Company.

"With Tokyo 2020 as the stage, we are thrilled to collaborate with Adobe, and share our most beloved visual assets with designers and creatives everywhere. Whether you’re an established pro, or an aspiring artist, this opportunity is for everyone.”

If you want to take part in Coke x Adobe x You, simply head over to the campaign's site and download the Coca-Cola brand assets to get started. From there, you'll need to create your art on an Adobe Creative Cloud app (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects and now Lightroom, among them) and share your masterpiece on Instagram, Behance or Twitter with the hashtag #cokexadobexyou.

The campaign is a perfect chance for creatives in graphic design, photography, motion graphics, 3D, or illustration to share their work and help contribute to a worthy cause, so be sure to get involved.

[Header image by Kouhei Nakama]

