5 mind-boggling tech sneaks from Adobe Max 2020

A highlight from Adobe Max 2020 was the event's Sneaks session. Here, attendees have a unique opportunity to preview radical tech innovations from Adobe's research teams that might – or might not – make it into the software giant's products.

This year's show was hosted by Adobe's own Paul Trani, alongside American comedian and actress Chelsea Handler, and the brightest minds at Adobe. And the 10 Sneaks presented were all truly mind-boggling. "This new technology is coming from all different directions," said Trani.

For the latest news and product announcements, check out our guide to Adobe MAX 2020. Some of the best experiments from last year's Sneaks are now making their way into Adobe's tools – if you haven't subscribed yet, sign up to Creative Cloud today to access them all. Read on for the Sneaks we're most excited about from this year's show.

01. #TypographicBrushes

The brain child of Nipun Jindal, project #TypographicBrushes is a groundbreaking new feature for Adobe Fresco. Using simple brush strokes, this amazing tool can convert the strokes into text, and create a whole set of glyphs in the same style.

Combining users drawn stroke inputs, the choice of brush, and the typographic properties of the text object, #TypographicBrushes brings paint style brushes and new-type families to life in seconds.

02. #MaterialWorld

Created by 3D artist Rosalie Martin, Material World tackles the challenges of creating textures for a 3D scene. Project #MaterialWorld is a tool with an intuitive material identification process, which can transform a picture of a real material into a digital material with a single click. The end result is a highly realistic digital texture, that can be applied to any objects in a 3D scene.

03. #Scantastic

Creating high quality, realistic 3D models is no easy feat. Until now, that is. #Scantastic is a tool that can take a real world object into a 3D virtual scene using just a smartphone camera and then bring it back into the real world using augmented reality. Amazing. But until it become available, check out our round up of the best 3D modelling software available now.

04. #PhysicsWhiz

Super-impressive #PhysicsWhiz introduces a physics-based layout tool that allows the user to place objects in 3D space naturally, without them intersecting. Just as gravity and physics allows real world objects to place next to and on top of each other, PhysicsWhiz enables the exact same process in the digital world, quickly and easily.

05. #2DPlus

#2DPlus is one for all the vector graphics creators out there. No more struggling to make 2D objects appear 3D. 2DPlus is a set of features – dynamic shadows, attached shadows, auto-arrange, and graphic lighting – that come together to create stunning 2.5D results. Not only a huge time saver for graphic designers but a gentle introduction to the world of 3D too.

Read more: