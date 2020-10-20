Illustrator on the iPad is here – and creatives are thrilled

Last year, Adobe teased Illustrator on the iPad at it's annual creative conference. Expectation was that Adobe Max 2020 would see a fully fledged app, ready for release, and Adobe did not disappoint. Illustrator on the iPad is available to download nowas a standalone app or as part of the full Creative Cloud suite. And the best bit? You can get it for free for the first seven days.

The app promises to bring users the core design capabilities of Illustrator on the desktop, with a reimagined experience for the iPad and Apple Pencil. It adds new features including radial, grid and mirror repeat, which, from the demos, look like they'll be very welcome additions for artists and designers.

That's right - Illustrator on the iPad has arrived. Draw on inspiration with the freedom to create anything...anywhere. Keep up with the #AdobeMAX Keynote, live now: https://t.co/zeAsAjZgik pic.twitter.com/piPCyPuDZOOctober 20, 2020

The app has over 18,000 fonts built in, and includes the latest capabilities like OpenType Color and Variable Fonts, as well as the ability to load your own licensed fonts on the iPad. Add this to the fact that you can place type on a path, and text outlines provide new ways to create beautiful type design and Illustrator on the iPad opens up a whole new world of type possibilities.

We've yet to get our hands on the app to say what Adobe promises from the app is true, but early indications look good. As do the reactions online...

I’m so excited that illustrator is now on the iPad and it has the shape builder tool!!!October 20, 2020

Illustrator on the iPad looks so good. Been waiting for this and can't wait to try it out. #AdobeMAX pic.twitter.com/5fycL1uddKOctober 20, 2020

Adobe illustrator on ipad might be app of the yearOctober 20, 2020

Stay tuned for a full Illustrator on the iPad review. For more information right now on Illustrator on the iPad features, head over to the Adobe blog. Want to give it a go yourself? Download a free trial of Illustrator on the iPad today. And keep up to date with all the MAX action via our dedicated Adobe Max 2020 article.

Read more: