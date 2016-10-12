Adorable doodles interact with everyday objects

Scribbling doodle art in notebook margins or on scrap bits of paper is a common way for creatives to keep themselves entertained if they're feeling bored or lazy. But artist Manik n Ratan has gone one step further and turned his doodles themselves into an entertaining project called Toons in Real world.

"I enjoy spending lazy times doodling," he explains on his Behance page. "So, I planned to post at least one doodle a day on my Instagram profile. But It's sad, I'm even lazier at maintaining posting one doodle a day."

By using household objects as inspiration, Ratan's doodles give everyday items a surreal twist as they interact with monsters, genies and astronauts. Some of the images even leap off the page and grab the objects themselves. Explore some of our favourites in the gallery below, and keep up to date with Ratan's doodles on his Behance page.