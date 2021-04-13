iMac deals don't come around all that often, so when a good saving on a new Apple iMac does get released, it's definitely worth looking into it.

And we've not seen a better iMac deal for a long time, than this 21.5-inch, 1TB HDD mid 2017 iMac, cut by $200, from $1,099 to just $899.

It's a solid saving on a tried and tested computer that's long been a favourite of creatives the world over. And we're only used to seeing it at this price when models are refurbished and secondhand. This, however, is a brand spanking new 2017 iMac. At $899, we don't think there's a better iMac deal out there.

Not to say that we haven't looked! In fact, we've also picked a few other interesting deals on the Apple iMac, in both the US and UK, that should give you some context. So have a look below, and decide which is the best iMac deal for you.

The best iMac deals in the US

Apple iMac (2017): $1,099 $899 at Adorama

Save $200: Boasting a 2.3GHz Dual-Core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and a whopping 1TB storage, this iMac is currently at the best price of $899, well under it's usual asking price of over a grand. Get it while stocks last!

View Deal

Apple iMac (2020): $1,999 $1,899 at Adorama

Save $100: To put the above deal in context, this 2020 model comes with a slightly larger 27-inch screen, plus a 3.3Ghz 6-Core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD - but with that slightly newer tech, it comes at the steeper asking price of $1,899.

View Deal

The best iMac deals in the UK

Apple iMac (2017): £1,499 £1,403 at Curry's

Save £96: Right now, this is the best deal on the 2017 model of the iMac in the UK, that isn't either refurbished or secondhand. With its Intel® Core™ i5 Processor, 8GB RAM and 256 SSD, plus 21.5-inch 4K screen, it's a great PC to get.

View Deal

Apple iMac (2020): £2,299 £2,099 at Curry's

Save £200: As you'd expect, the more recent model, with it's 5K, bigger 27-inch screen, and swifter Intel® Core™ i7 processor, comes with a bigger price tag – but then the saving is bigger too! If you're on the look out for an iMac for work, this is a cracking option.

View Deal

Here are even more Apple iMac deals from wherever you are in the world...

Related articles: