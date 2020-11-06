AI logo generator could be the future – but is it a good one?

When it comes to branding, a company's logo is possibly the most essential element of all. It's often the first thing people see – and if you get it right, they'll soon be able to recognise it anywhere. That's why brands have to pay a professional designer big bucks to create one, right? Perhaps not, if a curious new design tool has anything to say about it.

Website builder Zyro has launched a brand new logo generator which uses artificial intelligence to create a design from scratch, in what the company calls a world first. Could this be the future of branding? We wouldn't suggest abandoning our logo design guide just yet.

First you have to choose from thousands of AI-generated designs (Image credit: Zyro)

While there are already several logo design tools that can 'generate' a logo from a library of pre-existing designs, Zyro's claims to be the first to use AI to create a brand new symbol.

The free tool lets you choose a base template from a library of thousands of hand-drawn AI logos, and then customise the colour and shape to match their brand. Once complete, users can download a fully licensed, high-resolution PNG.

Selecting a colour with Zyro's AI logo generator (Image credit: Zyro)

"In the past, creating a professional logo was a lengthy process which required expert help from a graphic designer," Zyro's head of AI, Tomas Rasymas, says in a press release. "Not only will our new AI logo maker help brands to create their own logo free of charge without the need for design support, it will also ensure that these logos are completely unique and fresh."

But are the AI logos actually any good? For one thing, they're all rather abstract designs, and therefore unlikely to carry an authentic connection to a brand's actual offering. Perhaps thanks to the machine learning, these are all pretty random shapes – don't expect any sharp or precise lines here.

But at the very least, Zyro's offerings could provide a little logo inspiration for a brand that hasn't a clue where to start. Who knows, perhaps you'll find the ideal distorted blob to finesse into something iconic. That said, based on the current AI designs, we'd say graphic designers are safe for now – as is our best logos list.

