Massive AirPods deals: Get over $50/£50 off Apple's AirPods or AirPods Pro

This week Apple revealed its latest headphones, the Air Pods 3, with a shorter stem and an extra hour of battery life. And one of the best things about that is that it means we're immediately seeing great deals on the existing range of AirPods.

Amazon knocked the price of top-of-the-range Air Pods Pro back down to a low price we last saw several months ago, with over 20 per cent off in the US. Hurry now to grab a pair of AirPods Pro for $197 from Amazon.com. Or if you're in the UK, get the AirPods Pro for just £188.99.

Or if you want the original AirPods, you can save $40 in the US and £56 in the UK. Get the AirPods with wireless charging case for $112 from Amazon.com or just £142.66 in the UK. You can find more deals below, and be sure to check our roundup of the best Apple deals too.

AirPods deals: US

Image Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52: In the US, you'll get a pretty spectacular $21 per cent off, taking the AirPods Pro under $200. It's a brilliant chance to get these some noise-cancelling, iconic earbuds with Siri and everything else for a bargain price. View Deal

Apple AirPods Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $159 $119 at Amazon

Save $40: With wireless charging (just pop the case on a qi mat), these AirPods also have a heavy discount now the AirPods 3 have been announced. You get 18 hours of talk time, and 24 hours of listening time, plus Siri's assistance and one-tap, always-on activation.

View Deal

AirPods deals: UK

Image Apple AirPods Pro: £219 £188.99 at Amazon

Save £30.01: With great sound and active noise cancellation (to shut out unwanted noise) or transparency mode so you can hear what's going on around you, the AirPods Pro are the perfect in-ears and hard to live without once you've tried them. At less than £190, they're now even harder to resist. View Deal

Apple AirPods Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: £199 £142.66 at Amazon

Save £56.34: This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for these AirPods with wireless charging (you simply place them on a wireless charging mat to power up). With one-tap activation, Siri's assistance, 18-hour talk time and 24-hour listening time, this is a steal.

View Deal

See more current prices below. Or if you're not yet sold on the Apple AirPods, take a look at our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Related articles: