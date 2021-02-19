Amazing AirPods Pro deal: Top Apple headphones now just £199

Apple's AirPods Pro are high on our list of the best things to come out of Cupertino in recent years. They're super comfortable, they sound incredible for their size, and while the battery life could stand being a little longer, the only thing we're really not sure about is the price.

That's a lot less of an issue right now, because Amazon is currently selling AirPods Pro for just £199, knocking a sweet £50 off the usual price. This is almost up there with the best cheap AirPods deals we've seen.

In the USA? Sadly a deal of this magnitude isn't available across the pond, however Amazon is currently selling them for $219, giving you a $30 discount – not to be sneezed at! There's another little drawback: they're currently out of stock so you'll have to wait until after 9 March to get your pair. That's not too long to wait, though.

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Amazon

Save £50: With amazing sound and either active noise cancellation (so you can shut unwanted noise out) or transparency mode so you can hear what's going on around you, AirPods Pro are incredible little in-ears that we couldn't live without. And for under £200 they're even harder to resist.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $219 at Amazon

Save $30: Americans aren't getting quite as sweet a deal on AirPods Pro as those in the UK. Still, $30 off is still a discount worth getting as long as you don't mind waiting for them to arrive. Don't hang about as we've no idea how long this deal's going to last!View Deal

This isn't quite the best AirPods Pro deal we've ever seen, but there's not a lot in it; the biggest discount ever was £54 off, so this is still an undeniably great price cut.

Not entirely sold on AirPods Pro? Why not check out our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones instead?

