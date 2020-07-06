Amazon sale: Get a top-quality drawing tablet for less than £55!

Huion drawing tablets are among the best money can buy, which is why we were super-excited to discover some impressive discounts on popular models in Amazon's Summer sale, which starts today. If you're new to digital art, the Huion Inspiroy H640P is a brilliant drawing tablet to get started with, and right now you can get the H640P for just £34.38 – that's a very decent £16.60 discount. And if you want a slightly more advanced model, you can get the Huion Inspiroy H950P for only £52.68, saving yourself £23.30.

If you want something a bit more advanced, there's also the Huion H610 Pro, which tops our list of the best Huion drawing tablets. Amazon's deal knocks £17.45 off the Huion H610 Pro taking it down to just £53.54.

Huion tablets are among the best drawing tablets around in terms of quality and functionality, and these are the lowest prices you'll find these devices right now. So don't delay if you're interested, as this is a limited deal (set to end on 12 July) – make sure you get your Huion drawing tablet while stocks last.

The best Huion drawing tablet deals

Huion Inspiroy H640P | £50.98 | £34.38 at Amazon

Save £16.60: The small and compact Huion H640P is a brilliant cheap Huion tablet, offering a great drawing experience for a very reasonable price. It measures just 10.2 x 5.8 inches and is no thicker than a smartphone.

Huion H610 Pro | £70.99 | £53.54 at Amazon

Save £17.45: This is a brilliant, versatile graphics tablet, with plenty of features. For beginners, this is a brilliant option to get started with – especially at this price.

Huion Inspiroy H950P | £75.89 | £52.68 at Amazon

Save £23.30: Another great all-round drawing tablet, the Huion Inspiroy H950P has a large workable surface area and eight hotkeys, as well as two on the stylus, making this super versatile, and there's a decent discount, too.

