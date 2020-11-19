Is Apple about to launch a brand new logo?

It's been a huge few months for Apple fans, with the company launching new iPhones, iPads, Macs and much, much more. And along with all this new hardware, it seems Apple could have 'one more thing' up its sleeve: a brand new logo

But don't panic, Apple's primary symbol isn't going anywhere (why would you get rid of one of the best logos of all time?). A new patent application has been spotted, revealing a brand new redesign of the company's 'Designed by Apple in California' logo.

Apple's primary logo (seen here on the new Mac Mini) isn't going anywhere (Image credit: Apple)

Not familiar with that particular logo? We don't blame you – until now, it was merely text-based, with the company simply placing the words 'Designed by Apple in California' on its products and packaging. (In a lovely, clean font of course – check out our best free fonts if you're looking for typographical inspiration).

But the new filing, spotted by Patently Apple, reveals that Apple has now designed a rather literal logo (below) to replace the words. Featuring a stylised 'A', the symbol is reminiscent of the current App Store logo, with the addition of a giant hammer in the foreground. It's not the most stylish of designs, particularly from Apple. Notably, that 3D hammer is pretty realistic, continuing the new skeuomorphic style found in macOS Big Sur's icons.

The new logo (right) vs the old 'logo' (left) (Image credit: Patently Apple)

Time will tell whether the new logo will appear on physical products or be limited to software. Indeed, the resemblance to the App Store design could suggest that the symbol will be confined to the digital realm – we certainly wouldn't expect to see it slapped on the back of your next iPhone.

There's no denying that Apple's primary logo is one of the most popular in the world. You won't believe how much an original storefront LED Apple sign recently sold for (spoiler alert: it makes those Mac Pro wheels seem cheap). If you're in the market for some Apple wares – and let's be honest, there's no shortage of new products to choose from in 2020 – check out the best new Mac deals below. You'll also find all of the best Apple deals on our Apple Black Friday page.

