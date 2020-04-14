Apple's 30 FREE activities to keep kids (and you) creative all month

As we all continue to adjust to the 'new normal' of social distancing, parents and guardians will be wondering how to keep kids busy with schools closed across the world. Various creatives and companies have offered free resources to keep little ones' minds (and hands) busy, and now Apple has joined their ranks with a worksheet of 30 free activities for kids.

Shared by Apple's Education team on Twitter (below), the resource suggests various daily activities, including "17. Write a love letter to the planet", "8. Storyboard your daily routine" and "13. Record news interviews'. Every activity is designed to be completed with built-in features of the iPad or iPhone (naturally). Some of the instructions are a little vague ("28. Use your voice"), but fortunately the next three pages offer a more detailed description of the activity and the apps it involves.

Certain activities are likely to keep kids busier for longer than others. We can see families making a whole day out of recording news interviews on Garageband, especially as Apple suggests trying different vocal effects ("an alien giving the weather in outer space"), whereas "25. Have a laugh" simply involves asking Siri to tell you a joke (which, let's be honest, isn't guaranteed to bring the house down).

We're nitpicking, though – it's great to see Apple offering free support for parents and kids during isolation. “We know parents out there are juggling a lot in this challenging time,” says Apple CEO Tim Cook, and this activity sheet offers "fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating". And with Apple also producing millions of protective face shields for healthcare professionals, the company appears to be doing its bit. And these exercises don't just have to be for the kids. As Apple's worksheet says, "these activities can easily be tailored for the whole family". You can download the activity pack from Apple's website.

