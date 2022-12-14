Freeform might be Apple's best new iPad app in years

During WWDC this June, Apple briefly revealed a brand new app called Freeform, designed to act as a digital whiteboard for, to use the most silicon valley of phrases, the 'ideation' process. Now, six months later, it's finally here – and it might be Apple's best new software in years, especially on iPad.

Available across iPhone, iPad and Mac, Freeform creates an 'infinite' canvas for users to brainstorm ideas. The app lets users write, sketch and import files, and even features built-in FaceTime support. (Want to experience it for yourself? Check out today's best iPad Pro deals.)

Freeform (opens in new tab) supports a huge range of files including photos, video, audio, documents, PDFs, links to websites and more. And using the built-in cameras, users can insert an image or scanned document. There's also an in-built library of over 700 shapes (yes, 700).

While the app works great across each platform (and iCloud integration means collaboration works seamlessly across multiple devices), it's on the iPad that it comes into its own. Being able to switch between writing and sketching on Apple Pencil, and typing or dealing with photos, makes the iPad feel like the ultimate brainstorming device. And on the 12.9-inch display, that infinite whiteboard feels truly immersive. It's no surprise that Apple fans are loving the app:

I was looking for something JUST like Freeform. This Apple update is a godsend. A GIANT whiteboard that be shared with other uses and works with icloud. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/0G6nuUn9rJDecember 13, 2022 See more

CAN I JUST SCREAM HOW HAPPY THIS APP IS MAKING ME THANK YOU APPLE #Freeform pic.twitter.com/CUtNyVanIjDecember 14, 2022 See more

#Freeform is such an awesome app. The potential here within the classroom is endless. Creativity at the heart of learning. https://t.co/7f2ZHiJh6oDecember 14, 2022 See more

It's certainly been an interesting year for iPad fans, with the new 10th generation model raising a few eyebrows, and giving birth to what might be the company's biggest design crime. So it's with fortuitous timing that Freeform has arrived to remind us just how creative the tablet can be.

