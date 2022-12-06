Apple fans are arguing about the best and worst products of 2022

Now that December is here, we can be pretty sure we've seen every new Apple product of 2022. Short of the company deciding to go all Father Christmas on us, it's unlikely we're unlikely to get anything else this year – which means fans are now casting a critical eye over the last 12 months.

Basic Apple Guy has shared their 2022 Apple product tier table, using the popular A-F meme format. And from the celebration of the Apple Watch Ultra to the condemnation of the iPad 2022, it's certainly getting people talking. (In the market for new Apple gear? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals.)

2022 Apple Product Tier pic.twitter.com/RYfKkB2GzWDecember 5, 2022 See more

At the top of the list are the AirPods Pro 2, M2 MacBook Air (which we loved in our M2 MacBook Air review) and Apple Watch Ultra. The latter is drawing some heat from commenters, with one bluntly asking, "Why is the Ultra at the top? Nobody wants that ugly ass thing lol."

It's perhaps unsurprising that the 10th generation iPad ended up at the bottom – we called its Apple Pencil dongle the company's worst design crime yet, and the high price has left many wondering why they shouldn't just go for the iPad Air. But it seems the new tablet has its fans. "The iPad isn’t bad at all. In fact, the only problem with it is that it’s the incompatibility but hey, I LOVE this yellow," one user comments. And despite our initial reservations, we were pretty impressed by the new tablet in our iPad 2022 review.

The 2022 iPad has proven controversial (Image credit: Apple)

For our money, the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best products of Apple's 2022 line up. While the standard iPhone 14 is a somewhat overwhelming upgrade over the 13, with both Dynamic Island and a new always-on display, the Pro model features some of the most notable updates in years. And the iPhone 15 Pro sounds like it'll be even better.

