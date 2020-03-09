Slick new Apple homepage celebrates world-changing women

As part of its International Women's Day celebrations this weekend, Apple has changed its homepage into an interactive, scrollable catalogue of images and biographies celebrating "the women who are changing everything". These include campaigner Malala Yousafzai, Little Women director Greta Gerwig and 12-year-old Ghanaian musician DJ Switch.

At the centre of the new website layout is a link to Apple's latest Behind the Mac ad. The video features a montage of the same images of the female creators (and, of course, their Macs), soundtracked by Beyoncé's Flawless – which samples a TED talk by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie called We should all be feminists. Previous Behind the Mac ads have featured similarly candid, black and white photos of musicians from Paul McCartney to FKA Twigs using Macs as part of their creative process.

The homepage also links to Apple's She Creates series. For the entire month of March, the brand's in-store Today at Apple sessions will be led by inspiring female creators, helping customers make creative use of various Apple products.

With its simple photography and monochrome palette, the classy new homepage carries an inspiring message and looks good doing it. We like it, and we hope it inspires other women in creative careers – whether they're an art director or just starting out.

Apple has form when it comes to tweaking its homepage. We were big fans of last month's playful Apple Arcade takeover, which saw animated video game characters turn its products into a virtual assault course.

Check out the Apple homepage here.

