Apple's wild new AirPods design concept is turning heads (again)

News
By
published

That iPod / AirPods mashup could be one step closer to becoming a reality.

Mockup of AirPods with a screen
(Image credit: 9to5Mac/Future)

Renders of rumoured future Apple products can sometimes feel more common than shots of the real things. 3D artists love to create weird and wonderful depictions of what might arrive in the distant future – and when those renders are based on actual Apple patents, there's a chance they're not entirely pie-in-the-sky.

One render that's been getting Apple fans in a spin for a while now imagines an AirPods Pro case featuring a touchscreen with music controls – essentially turning the case into what looks like a modern iPod Nano. And with Apple very recently updating the patent the concept is based on, it might be one step closer to becoming a reality. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best AirPods Pro deals available now).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles