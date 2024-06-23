Apple's wild new AirPods design concept is turning heads (again)

Renders of rumoured future Apple products can sometimes feel more common than shots of the real things. 3D artists love to create weird and wonderful depictions of what might arrive in the distant future – and when those renders are based on actual Apple patents, there's a chance they're not entirely pie-in-the-sky.

One render that's been getting Apple fans in a spin for a while now imagines an AirPods Pro case featuring a touchscreen with music controls – essentially turning the case into what looks like a modern iPod Nano. And with Apple very recently updating the patent the concept is based on, it might be one step closer to becoming a reality. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best AirPods Pro deals available now).

(Image credit: Apple)

Catchily titled 'Devices, Methods, and Graphical User Interface Interactions with a Headphones Case,' Apple's patent describes a headphones case that can display information to the user as well as offer controls. And now, Apple has updated the patent, describing how the design could allow the user to control audio playback, call on Siri, respond to messages, and even check the weather via a connected iPhone.

And yes, from 3D renders of the concept, it sure looks like Apple has invented... the iPod. That is, a music player that fits in your pocket. Indeed, those who believe Apple's years of innovation are behind it are having a field day with this one.

that’s literally an ipod https://t.co/JkWIeb6jphApril 6, 2023

steve jobs would have fired the entire team pic.twitter.com/WWiOav1V38April 9, 2023

Apple knowing it’s gonna make millions reselling the iPod Touch as AirPods: pic.twitter.com/1iPrlUgLdhApril 6, 2023

Indeed, the render created by MacRumors was shared so many times back in 2023, it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine that a significant proportion of scrollers thought this thing real – and Apple's recent poking around in the patent won't help with that. But of course, Apple patents pretty much every idea it comes up with them – from tooth-controlled AirPods to a weird Mac/iPad hybrid. If patents were any indication of upcoming products, we'd definitely have seen the folding iPhone by now.