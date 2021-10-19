Forget the new MacBook Pro: the 2020, M1 model is now at its lowest price

Yesterday's announcement of two new MacBook Pros has had a knock on effect on the price of the brilliant MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) model. We're not used to seeing much taken off the brilliant M1-chipped MacBook Pro, but  with the best deal coming from Amazon, seeing £133 (9%) off the asking price of the M1-chipped, 13-inch model over at Amazon.

The fact is, Apple operate differently to other companies, and so rarely do we see a meaningful discount on their products after a new model announcement. Apple products famously retain their value, so although you may not think 9% off a £1,499 laptop is a lot, it is in fact one of the best deals that we've seen on Apple's flagship laptop. We've also managed to find a cracking US deal on the Intel MacBook Pro from 2020 too. 

