Forget the new MacBook Pro: the 2020, M1 model is now at its lowest price

Yesterday's announcement of two new MacBook Pros has had a knock on effect on the price of the brilliant MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) model. We're not used to seeing much taken off the brilliant M1-chipped MacBook Pro, but with the best deal coming from Amazon, seeing £133 (9%) off the asking price of the M1-chipped, 13-inch model over at Amazon.

The fact is, Apple operate differently to other companies, and so rarely do we see a meaningful discount on their products after a new model announcement. Apple products famously retain their value, so although you may not think 9% off a £1,499 laptop is a lot, it is in fact one of the best deals that we've seen on Apple's flagship laptop. We've also managed to find a cracking US deal on the Intel MacBook Pro from 2020 too.

The best MacBook Pro deal: UK

Image MacBook Pro (M1, 2020): £1,499 £1,366 at Amazon

Save £133: With the announcement of the new MacBook Pro yesterday, the super-fast 2020, M1-chipped model got a good 9% discount over at Amazon. This is the 8GB RAM, 512G SSD, 13-inch model, and comes in Space Grey.



The best MacBook Pro deal: US

Image MacBook Pro (Intel, 2020): $1,299 $1,089.99 at Amazon

Save $209: This is the biggest saving on an Intel MacBook Pro, 2020 model, in the US right now. You get 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and an 8th Gen, i5 quad-core processor. It's a great deal on a model that we rate as one of the best out there still.

