This vintage Apple hardware auction is the stuff of dreams

Few tech brands invoke such a strong sense of nostalgia as Apple. A company with standout design firmly at its core, its product history bookmarks eras of your life – especially when counting product placement in massive movies (if it's good enough for Elle Woods, right?). Now, it's your chance to actually own an abundance of retro Apple hardware as a huge range has gone up for auction.

There's a vast amount to bid on, from 1985's Lisa XL computer and a collection of mice spanning 1998-2017, to circuit boards and some pretty awesome posters. My heart started fluttering when I saw the translucent iMac G3 and clamshell iBook of my teenage dreams (below). I never bought either back then, but perhaps this is my chance. (See our pick of Apple deals if you'd like something more recent.)

iMac G3 next to clamshell iBook (Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

With starting bids as low as $25, and estimates often at a very reasonable $50-$100, this could be the perfect opportunity to start your very own shrine/museum dedicated to Apple. (Though the 'Insanely Great History of Apple' poster has already succeeded its estimate of $25-$50 – at time of writing bidding is at a whopping $600, so who knows what will happen.)

As well as computers, laptops and mice, there are also job lots of assorted disks (you'd be taking a gamble as to what's included), joysticks, a QuickTake digital camera and user manuals. We've popped a gallery below of some of our highlights. Enjoy the whistlestop tour through Apple's history.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Julien's Auctions) (Image credit: Julien's Auctions) (Image credit: Julien's Auctions) (Image credit: Julien's Auctions) (Image credit: Julien's Auctions) (Image credit: Julien's Auctions) (Image credit: Julien's Auctions) (Image credit: Julien's Auctions) (Image credit: Julien's Auctions) (Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

If you want to get involved, head to the Julien's Auctions website (opens in new tab), where bidding will begin on 30 March.

Interested in more of Apple's history? Find out five huge ways Apple changed design forever, and check out the history of the Apple logo. If you're a MacBook enthusiast, you can also chart the last three decades of the MacBook right here.

Read more: