Apple sale: 13-inch MacBook Pro gets HUGE $300 price cut

What with Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 released earlier this month, we're now seeing some great deals on last year's version of the awesome laptop. The best deal right now is from B&H Photo, where it has the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro reduced to $1,199 – an impressive $300 off.

A slightly lower priced deal is on 2019's 128GB model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,149. That's an impressive $150 saving, and currently the lowest price around.

The MacBook Pro is one of the most powerful laptops, something that makes it a favourite for creatives. It's 13.3-inch Retina display allows you to see and show off design work in all its glory, and the 8th Gen Intel Core processor can handle even the most complex of creative tasks.

Over at B&H Photo there are also some great discounts on iPads. The best deal sees a late 2018 11-inch iPad Pro on sale for just $799 (a $150 saving). These deals are only on until stocks lasts, so don't delay. Also, if you love a good deal, be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub, where we hope to see even more great Apple offers.

MacBook deals:

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | 2019 | 128GB: $1,299 | $1,149 at B&H Photo

Save $150: Don't miss this great deal at B&H Photo, which knocks a huge $150 off the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th Gen Intel Core processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a limited supply at this price, so grab one while you can.



Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | 2019 | 256GB: $1,499 | $1,199 at B&H Photo

Save $300: If you're looking for something with a little more room, this 256GB MacBook Pro model is currently reduced by a whopping $300. Hurry, stocks won't last long.

iPad deal:

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch | 2018 | 256GB: $949 | $799 at B&H Photo

Save $150: If you've been after an iPad Pro, now's the time to buy. The late 2018 iPad Pro is a super-powerful device, capable of all manner of creative tasks. Hurry, offer is for a limited time only.

