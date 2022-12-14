Wow, the ArtStation homepage is getting seriously trolled right now

By Daniel Piper
published

AI art protest takes centre stage.

It's one of the most well-known portfolio websites for digital artists, but head to ArtStation right now and you're in for a surprising sight. Pretty much the entire homepage has been transformed by protesting artists. The bone of contention? You guessed it – AI art.

Artists have been angry with ArtStation for allowing AI-generated art for a while now, but things seem to have reached boiling point as AI art has begun to appear at the top of the site's 'Explore' section of featured artworks. And now, a visual protest is sweeping across ArtStation. (Not sure what all the fuss is about AI art? Check out our guide on controversial text-to-image generator DALL-E 2 for the lowdown.)

Screenshot of the ArtStation homepage full of images reading 'No to AI art'

(Image credit: Future)

Now, the homepage (opens in new tab) is full of repeating instances of the same image, created by Alexander Nanitchkov (opens in new tab), which reads “No To AI Generated Images”. It seems we know where the ArtStation community sits on the issue, then.

See more

So why is AI art so contentious? As well as questions surrounding its existential threat to artists, there are issues over copyright. Recently, hugely popular AI app Lensa has been accused of spitting out AI "art" with evidence of the original artists' signature still visible. And then there's the issue of over-sexualised AI art.

Indeed, it seems new AI art controversies are emerging every day right now. From AI art scooping first prize in an art competition to Getty banning AI-generated images from its library over copyright concerns and people using the tools to copy specific artists' styles, the tech is causing all manner of disturbance online. Indeed, even Adobe recently offered a message for creatives worried about the rise of AI art.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

