Save $300 on the ASUS Vivobook 16 with Best Buy's Deal of the Day

Did you know that Best Buy has a Deal of the Day? And this one is a winner! For the next 11 hours only, you can save $300 on the ASUS Vivobook 16, down from $749.99 to just $449.99 in this time-sensitive deal.
This specific model Asus laptop is equipped with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, and it's the Quiet Blue edition. So as long as you have no aversion to owning a blue laptop, this is the ultimate deal for creatives and it's great for students too. The generous amount of RAM especially will make this one of the best laptops for photo editing with the ability to handle multitasking with ease.
Best Buy is also throwing in a 6-month subscription to security software, Trend Micro, as well as a 1-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of this laptop. If this isn't quite the deal for you but you still need a speedy laptop, take a look at our guide to the best gaming laptops as well as the best budget gaming laptops to benefit from our expertise.
Today's Best Buy Deal of the Day
Asus Vivobook 16 with 512GB SSD & Ryzen 7
Was:
$749.99
Now: $449.99 at Best Buy
Save: $300
Overview: This is a great laptop for those who don't have the biggest budget but still need a machine that can handle multiple tasks and even a bit of gaming too.
Key features: Display: 16 inch (HD 1600 x 768)| Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS | GPU : AMD Radeon (8-core) | RAM: 12GB DDR4 | Operating System: Windows 11 Home | Storage: 512GB SSD
Release date: November 2022.
Price history: This is a great deal, given that the original retail price for this model is $749.99.
Current price: Target: $629.99 | B&H Photo: $699.99
Review consensus: We have yet to review this specific Asus Vivobook 16 model for ourselves, but we have had hands-on experience with the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, as well as the similar Asus Vivobook Pro 15. We also have a guide to the best Asus laptops full of models that we have tested, and we're positive this Vivobook maintains the same quality.
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Asus Vivobook 16 in your region and worldwide using our clever shopping widget.