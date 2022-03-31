This powerful Asus laptop has never been cheaper

Asus are among the best manufacturers of powerhouse laptops that can be used for a host of creative endeavours. If you're in the market for just such a laptop, then we've found a great deal for you. Right now you can get the fantastic Asus ZenBook 13 OLED for just $649.99, down from its original price of $899.99. That's a saving of $250 and the best price we've seen for this versatile laptop.

With an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and a stunning 13.3 inch OLED display, you're getting some pretty impressive specs for your money with this Asus ZenBook 13. Whilst this laptop is designed to be compact and ultra-light (it's 13.9mm thin and weighs just 2.51lb), it's also been tested for military-grade durability, so you can rest assured it won't be damaged easily. We're a fan Asus' ZenBook 13 laptops, awarding them spots in our guides to the best laptops for Photoshop and best business laptops.

Looking for something a little different? We've highlighted some of Amazon's other great Asus laptop deals below. These prices won't last for long though, so act fast if you want to get your hands on a great laptop for less.

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED: $899.99 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $250: This a powerful, versatile laptop for creatives and business people alike. With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, as well as an ultra-portable design, it's an absolute steal at this price.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13: $949.99 $744.99 at Amazon

Save $205: If digital illustration is your thing then the ZenBook 13 Flip OLED is a great laptop for you, with its super-responsive and vivid touchscreen display. It also has some impressive specs to power your creativity.

Asus VivoBook 15: $819.99 $694.99 at Amazon

Save $125: Asus VivoBook 15's are great laptops for blogging and everyday tasks. With a 15.6-inch OLED display, Intel i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD this is a great deal.

If you want to browse some more laptop deals before making a purchase, take a look at our regularly updated guide to cheap laptop deals. As a busy creative it can be tough to find the perfect laptop for your specific needs, after all, there's so many to choose from, that's why we've also written guides to the most powerful laptops and the best laptops for battery life. Just remember that the above deals won't last forever, so don't take too long to decide if they're for you.

Not reading this in the US? Don't worry, you can browse the best Asus laptop deals in your location below.

