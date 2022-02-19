The new Australia Made logo has a hidden meaning

Back in July 2020, Australian Made revealed its brand new logo, which was to be put on some Aussie-made products. Despite it costing millions of dollars, the design flopped as people thought it looked like a virus – and considering we were at the height of the pandemic at the time, it didn't land well with, err, anyone.

Now Australian Made has revealed a brand spanking new logo to replace its pricey faux pas. The new design (see above) incorporates the kangaroo from the original logo, mixed with the gold beads of the second virus-esque design (see below). It's worth noting that the second design was actually supposed to resemble a golden wattle, Australia's native flower.

But the fun doesn't stop there – the new design actually has an extra layer to it, as the kangaroo consists of three boomerangs that make up the head, body and tail. And as anyone who's read our golden rules of logo design will know, an extra meaning that brings a smile can really enhance a design.

The previous two logos (Image credit: Australia)

According to Sky News, the logo is meant to be "representative of a modern, capable and inclusive country”. Cultural director John Moriarty explains that "The kangaroo is bounding forward, reflecting Australia’s optimism". Well that's nice, and better than a Covid-like cluster. We mean flower.

A close up of the new logo (Image credit: Australia)

The new logo feels like an improvement, but people over on Twitter are still finding flaws in the design. One user said, "When the kangaroo tail for the new Australia logo just looks like kangaroo droppings," and another simply responded: "The emus are furious. They don't feel included."

If you're creating a logo, of a virus, kangaroo or anything else, then our best free logo maker guide might be a good place to get some inspiration.

Read More: