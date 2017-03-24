Become a better artist with pro techniques from the latest issue of ImagineFX

When it comes to being a professional digital artist, there’s no substitute for good technique. The new issue of ImagineFX is bursting at the seams with quality content from the best digital artists from around the world.

Mélanie Delon uses Photoshop and specific lighting skills to paint the gorgeous cover portrait, concept artist Donglu Yu develops a fantasy castle in SketchUp before working it up in Photoshop, and Martin Hanschild shares his knowledge of Rebelle in his ongoing series. Craig Spearing manages values and colours in a classic fantasy composition, Jort van Welbergen introduces Fusion 360 as he creates a 3D drone concept, and John Mahoney concludes his excellent ZBrush series by explaining how to breakup and then rebuild a 3D concept.

Elsewhere, the team caught up with popular South Korean artist JC Park to talk about how his best work was never published, concept artist Scott Robertson opens his sketchbook, Dorian Iten talks knowledge, and pro artists advise the social media knowledge that helped them become global superstars. This is one issue of ImagineFX you need to get your hands on!

Check out this slideshow of some of this issue's highlights...

