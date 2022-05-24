Save $650 on Toshiba 75-inch TV as Memorial Day Sale heats up

We get excited when we see record low prices on quality, massive smart TVs here at Creative Bloq, and that's exactly what we're witnessing right now. Over at Amazon, you can get the Toshiba 75-inch smart TV, almost half price – down from $1,399 to just $650 (opens in new tab). That's a whopping 46% off, and that's the recent 2021 model, too!

And just in case 75-inches is too much for you, there's also $500 off the 65-inch model, exactly half price, bringing the price down to $499.99 (opens in new tab). Or even smaller is the 55-inch Toshiba smart TV down from $799.99 to just $399.99, another whopping 50% deal (opens in new tab). Yes, these are all quality LED Toshiba TVs, yes they all have smart features, yes they are all 4K quality, and yes – we doubt these deals will last long.

The truth is, the Memorial Day Sales have started already, and we honestly don't think you'll be clever to wait until the 'official' Monday 30th May to bag a better TV deal. As per last year, we saw record-breaking deals in the week leading up to the Memorial Day Sale day that simply weren't bettered on the actual day or weekend.

Want some more options on great products? We've listed the best TVs of 2022 as well as the best TV for PS5 (should you be one of the lucky ones to have made the most of recent PS5 restock).

The best early Memorial Day Sale TV deal

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 75-inch 4K TV: $1,399.99 $749.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $650: We love this TV deal. $650 taken off a massive, quality LED Toshiba 4K TV? What's not to like?! You can pay $150 more for 'expert wall mounting', or you can just put it anywhere in your house and watch it from there. It is 75-inched big!



(opens in new tab) Sony 85-inch 4K TV: $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200: Go even bigger with this HUGE TV. Cram this 85-inch TV into your place, and enjoy its beautiful Sony picture and save a stack too. It's a class Sony model, with 4K UHD resolution, and a massive 85-inch span with thin bezels for a cinematic feel.



Not found what you want? Here are some other great deals on TVs, wherever you are in the world...

Related articles: