Logo redesigns reveal the sinister side of big brands

We all know that a good logo should sum up a brand in a single image. Just think of McDonald's Golden Arches, Facebook's deceptively simple 'f' icon, or the colourful Comcast peacock. All of these designs are instantly recognisable, but do they really capture the essence of the brand? This is the idea that the artist Future Punk has explored in its latest witty creations.

In an effort to represent some of the world's largest corporations a little more truthfully, Future Punk has cleverly tweaked the designs of their logos. This includes the playful swelling of McDonald's Golden Arches to reflect the chain's calorific food, through to on-the-nose designs like the addition of a headstone to the Marlboro logo (smoking's bad for you, kids).

Now, of course, it would be branding suicide for a company to use any of these images. Our guide to logo design points out that they're so important because they're often a business' first point of contact with the outside world.

However Future Punk's ideas are a fun, subversive look at how to reinterpret familiar designs. Check them out in action below.

If corporate logos were a little more honest Future Punk A photo posted by @realfuturepunk on Apr 7, 2019 at 8:04am PDT

Which one's your favourite? We're fans of the blurry Budweiser logo. Although we're surprised that Future Punk didn't go after Amazon's smiling logo in the run up to the Prime Day deals that the online retailer has become famous for.

If these designs are a bit too earnest or edgy for your tastes though, how about something a little bit more wholesome? Future Punk isn't a total cynic, in fact they've injected some retro charm into the logos of entertainment companies like Hulu and Netflix.

These designs offer a tantalising glimpse into a world where the streaming sites existed in the '80s and '90s. Or at least that's when we guess they're from, judging by their simulated VHS blur lines.

The animations can be found on Future Punk's Instagram page, with the caption "If corporate logos were a little more honest".

Have Future Punk's designs inspired you? Or do you think you can do better? Why not head on over to our logo design apps for beginners page and see what you can whip up.

Related articles: