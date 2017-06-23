Cash in as a freelancer with the latest Computer Arts

Ask any freelancer what their biggest worry is, and it’s likely to involve money. How do you decide what to charge for your talents when you're first starting out – or negotiate higher rates once you know what you’re doing? And can you get enough invoices paid on time each month to cover your outgoings?

That freelance dream of being your own boss, taking on the projects you want, setting your own hours, and working in your underwear (if you so choose) may be clouded by this financial uncertainty if you don’t get your affairs in order.

Cash in as a freelancer – advice on pricing, pitching, persuading and more...

But fear not. The cover feature in July's Computer Arts is packed with great advice to help you conquer all your cash concerns as a freelancer – from selling yourself to new clients, to chasing up late-paying existing ones.

Character design trends and branding tips

New trends in character design, according to Pictoplasma

With the help of the co-founders of Pictoplasma, CA also investigates the vibrant world of character design with an inspiring journey through the four hottest trends to watch out for this year.

How The Clearing creates "clear, defendable territory" for its clients

Elsewhere, take a trip to The Clearing to discover why finding ‘clear, defendable territory’ should be the goal of any branding project. The Brand Impact Award-winning agency sheds some light on its process, and shares some tips for how to defend that territory once you find it.

This issue is bursting with other inspiring design content, including:

Sign maker Luke Stockdale reveals why signs should be beautiful as well as functional

Showcase features the very best graphic design, illustration and motion work

How to make judges notice your work, according to D&AD New Blood