Topics

Cash in as a freelancer with the latest Computer Arts

By () Graphic design  

Ease your money worries and focus on being creative with CA issue 268, on sale now!

Ask any freelancer what their biggest worry is, and it’s likely to involve money. How do you decide what to charge for your talents when you're first starting out – or negotiate higher rates once you know what you’re doing? And can you get enough invoices paid on time each month to cover your outgoings?

Subscribe to Computer Arts and get 5 issues for £5!

That freelance dream of being your own boss, taking on the projects you want, setting your own hours, and working in your underwear (if you so choose) may be clouded by this financial uncertainty if you don’t get your affairs in order.

Cash in as a freelancer – advice on pricing, pitching, persuading and more...

Cash in as a freelancer – advice on pricing, pitching, persuading and more...

But fear not. The cover feature in July's Computer Arts is packed with great advice to help you conquer all your cash concerns as a freelancer – from selling yourself to new clients, to chasing up late-paying existing ones.

New trends in character design, according to Pictoplasma

New trends in character design, according to Pictoplasma

With the help of the co-founders of Pictoplasma, CA also investigates the vibrant world of character design with an inspiring journey through the four hottest trends to watch out for this year.

How The Clearing creates "clear, defendable territory" for its clients

How The Clearing creates "clear, defendable territory" for its clients

Elsewhere, take a trip to The Clearing to discover why finding ‘clear, defendable territory’ should be the goal of any branding project. The Brand Impact Award-winning agency sheds some light on its process, and shares some tips for how to defend that territory once you find it.

Buy Computer Arts issue 268 now!

This issue is bursting with other inspiring design content, including:

Sign maker Luke Stockdale reveals why signs should be beautiful as well as functional

Sign maker Luke Stockdale reveals why signs should be beautiful as well as functional

Showcase features the very best graphic design, illustration and motion work

Showcase features the very best graphic design, illustration and motion work

How to make judges notice your work, according to D&AD New Blood

How to make judges notice your work, according to D&AD New Blood

Behind the scenes with Studio Sutherl&, most-awarded design studio at D&AD 2017

Behind the scenes with Studio Sutherl&, most-awarded design studio at D&AD 2017
See more Graphic design articles

Related articles