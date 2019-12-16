Cheap Surface Pro 7 deal is the Christmas gift idea you won’t want to miss

If you're after a Surface Pro 7 but missed all the Black Friday deals, never fear, we've got you covered. In one of the biggest price drops we've seen this year, Microsoft is currently offering a staggering $380 off the combined price of a new Surface Pro 7, Type Cover and Pen. That means right now you can get all three items for less than $1,500!

The Surface Pro 7 was released in October this year, and so to see such a huge discount on the new device comes as a very pleasant surprise. A firm listing in our round up of the best tablets with a stylus, the Surface Pro 7 is a popular choice among creatives. And with features like being able to run full-fat desktop software (think Adobe CC) without compromising on features or performance, and support for Microsoft's excellent Surface Pen, it's not hard to see why.

If you're looking for a Surface Pro 7 with different specs, Microsoft is offering a number of great deals. Find full details below, plus some other excellent Surface Pro 7 offers.

Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover and Pen: From $1,469.63 at Microsoft

Save up to $383: This excellent Surface Pro 7 (with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD) deal is one of the best we've seen this year. Not only do you get the powerful device, but a Type Cover and Pen too – all for less than $1,500!

View Deal

If it's just a Surface Pro 7 you're after, you'll be hard pushed to find better than this epic deal from Best Buy...

Surface Pro 7| 4GB | 128GB SSD: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360: Ok so this might be the lowest spec Surface Pro 7 you can buy but it's still a powerhouse and, at less than $600, an absolute bargain. This doesn't include any accessories, but still offers excellent value for money.

View Deal

Save up to £260 on the Surface Pro 7 at Microsoft

Microsoft is offering some stellar deals in the UK too. You can find a number of different device specs with up to £260 knocked off the original retail price.

View Deal

If you're after a different device in the Surface range, here are the best prices on Microsoft's most popular products in your area: