Coffee and notebooks – is this the ultimate designer's cafe?

Used by artists the world over to document their deepest thoughts, finest pencil drawings and sometimes just doodle art, Moleskine notebooks have established themselves as the premier journal of choice amongst creatives since first hitting the scene in 1997. Yesterday saw the brand building on this industry leading position with the launch of its brand new Moleskine Cafe in Milan.

Representing a modern spin on the classic idea of the literary cafe, the Moleskine Cafe blends together elements from art galleries, libraries, and, of course, cafes to provide a place where people can relax and create.

This is the first step into a new arena for Moleskine, but it appears to be a natural evolution for the brand, which is dedicated to creating content and building shared cultural experiences.

Image 1 of 5 The cafe channels the clean aesthetics of the Moleskine notebooks Image 2 of 5 Orders are taken in, what else, a Moleskine notebook Image 3 of 5 These placemats look good enough to write on Image 4 of 5 The Moleskine branding and logo extends onto cups and coffee bean bags Image 5 of 5 An exhibition space features sketches, notes and doodles

"This is an important new step in our journey to realise the full potential of Moleskine as the lifestyle brand of the Creative Class", says Arrigo Berni, CEO of Moleskine.

"Our vision for the Moleskine Café is exciting and unique," Berni adds. "We will provide our guests with an innovative retail experience, bringing the socialising dimensions of food, creativity and shopping to a single space designed to reflect the distinctive, clean aesthetics of Moleskine."

Based in the Moleskin Company's hometown, Milan, the new cafe is the first to be centrally located following the success of a pilot version in Geneva airport.

Complete with a bar, communal space for exhibits and talks, plus of course a shop filled with Moleskine delights, the Moleskine Cafe has a clean, essential and contemporary design that channels the distinctive aesthetic of the notebook range.