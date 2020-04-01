Ridiculously named colour palettes will make you smile

If you're in need of a little light relief, and some colour inspiration, then we've got just the website for you. Colors.lol collates together some beautiful colour palettes with some pretty funny adjectives, resulting in a list of 'overly descriptive colour palettes'.

It's a bit like when you're browsing the paint colours available from some of the more expensive brands, but better. Our current favourite colour names include: scrappy lipstick, unstatesmanlike reddish grey and unrelished sunflower. There's also horn-mad fawn (we don't know, either).

Apart from having a giggle at the colours, you can get the Hex codes of any you like, and filter your results by colour. If you want even more colour in your life, then don't miss our guide to colour theory.

Click to visit colors.lol (Image credit: Colors.lol)

Colors.lol was created by UX developer Adam Fuhrer. Fuher created the project by hand-selecting randomly generated colours from the Twitter bot @colorschemez and then matching them with an adjective from a list of over 20,000 words. We wonder if this is how the people at Farrow & Ball work out their paint colour names, too.

Fuher has previously done some other cool projects, such as visualising every Pantone Colour of the Year and generating glitch art.

We like this new one best, though. It's a welcome distraction for us at the moment, and we're currently relishing the prospect of including all these names in a mood board.

