Create clear spreadsheets with this Excel course

If you don't know how to use Microsoft Excel, you're lacking a pretty essential skill for employment. In the United States and in plenty of other countries around the globe, it's one of the most widely used office software across all different industries – an estimated 750 million people use it globally.

In this course, you'll learn everything from how to create clear spreadsheets, how to manage large quantities of data, and how to use Excel's AddIn and PowerPivot functions. With 190 lectures and 15 hours of content that you can access anytime, you'll soon be a pro at Excel.

Get Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced for $10.99, or give someone else the gift of Excel knowledge this holiday season.

